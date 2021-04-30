VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFA) Shares Sold by Bokf Na

Bokf Na cut its stake in VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFA) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 17,246 shares of the company’s stock after selling 271 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF were worth $1,157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CFA. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 86,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,393,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF by 58.6% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC boosted its position in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 38,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,376,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares during the period. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000.

CFA opened at $71.01 on Friday. VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF has a 1-year low of $44.22 and a 1-year high of $71.01. The business has a 50 day moving average of $68.03 and a 200-day moving average of $63.85.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 12th were given a $0.074 dividend. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. This is a boost from VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 9th.

