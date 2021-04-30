Victrex (OTCMKTS:VTXPF) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Victrex (OTCMKTS:VTXPF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Victrex Plc engages in the manufacture and marketing of polymers. The company offers products under the Victrex, Aptiv, Vicote and Victrex Pipes brands. It operates through the Victrex Polymer Solutions and Invibio Biomaterial Solutions segments. Victrex Polymer Solutions segment focuses on the automotive, aerospace, electronics and energy markets. Invibio Biomaterial Solutions provides solutions for medical device manufacturers. Victrex Plc is headquartered in Thornton Cleveleys, United Kingdom. “

Get Victrex alerts:

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of Victrex in a research report on Friday, February 5th. UBS Group reiterated a sell rating on shares of Victrex in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Victrex from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Citigroup upgraded Victrex from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Victrex from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $37.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS VTXPF traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $32.95. The stock had a trading volume of 142 shares, compared to its average volume of 687. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 4.40. The firm has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.23 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $31.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.72. Victrex has a twelve month low of $23.75 and a twelve month high of $33.71.

About Victrex

Victrex plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polymers worldwide. It offers PEEK and PAEK polymer materials; and specialist solutions for medical device manufacturers. It serves automotive, aerospace, energy, manufacturing and engineering, electronics, and medical markets. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Thornton Cleveleys, the United Kingdom.

Featured Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Victrex (VTXPF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Victrex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victrex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.