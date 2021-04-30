View (NASDAQ:VIEW) Shares Gap Up to $8.85

View, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIEW)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $8.85, but opened at $9.16. View shares last traded at $8.91, with a volume of 500 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on VIEW shares. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on View in a report on Monday, March 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on View in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in shares of View during the first quarter valued at about $8,140,000. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning bought a new position in shares of View in the 1st quarter worth about $1,480,000. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of View in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000.

View, Inc designs and manufactures glass systems for workplace, healthcare, education, and hospitality projects. It markets its products through direct sales and representatives in the United States and internationally. The company was formerly known as Soladigm, Inc and changed its name to View, Inc in November 2012.

