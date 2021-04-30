Vince (NYSE:VNCE) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Posted by on Apr 30th, 2021

Vince (NYSE:VNCE) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The textile maker reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.13), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Vince had a negative return on equity of 47.85% and a negative net margin of 2.64%.

Shares of NYSE VNCE traded down $0.64 on Friday, reaching $11.05. 100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,304. Vince has a 12 month low of $3.88 and a 12 month high of $12.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.77. The company has a market cap of $130.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.01 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Vince from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th.

About Vince

Vince Holding Corp. designs, merchandises, and sells luxury apparel and accessories in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Vince Wholesale, Vince Direct-to-consumer, and Rebecca Taylor and Parker. The company offers a range of women's products, such as cashmere sweaters, silk blouses, leather and suede leggings and jackets, dresses, skirts, denims, pants, T-shirts, footwear, outerwear, and accessories; and men's products comprising T-shirts, knit and woven tops, sweaters, denim, pants, blazers, footwear, and outerwear under the Vince brand.

Featured Story: What member countries make up the G-20?

Earnings History for Vince (NYSE:VNCE)

Receive News & Ratings for Vince Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vince and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit