Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Apr 30th, 2021

Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $66.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on VIR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Vir Biotechnology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a research report on Friday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Vir Biotechnology from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

Shares of VIR opened at $47.83 on Friday. Vir Biotechnology has a 52-week low of $25.31 and a 52-week high of $141.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.89. The company has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a PE ratio of -20.27 and a beta of -0.99.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.13). Vir Biotechnology had a negative return on equity of 47.11% and a negative net margin of 339.61%. The company had revenue of $1.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Vir Biotechnology will post -2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jay Parrish sold 6,944 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.91, for a total value of $485,455.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 224,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,697,311.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Herbert Virgin sold 7,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.50, for a total transaction of $391,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 99,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,930,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,884 shares of company stock valued at $2,270,380 over the last ninety days. 37.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northside Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology during the 1st quarter valued at $1,904,000. Clarius Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vir Biotechnology during the first quarter valued at about $1,813,000. Freed Investment Group acquired a new stake in Vir Biotechnology during the first quarter worth about $256,000. Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its holdings in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 81.0% in the 1st quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 41,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,125,000 after purchasing an additional 18,550 shares during the period. Finally, Golden Green Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vir Biotechnology in the 1st quarter valued at about $366,000. 54.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vir Biotechnology Company Profile

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus; and VIR-2020 for the prevention of tuberculosis.

Analyst Recommendations for Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR)

