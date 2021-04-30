Viracta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VIRX) Research Coverage Started at SVB Leerink

SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Viracta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VIRX) in a report issued on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Viracta Therapeutics’ Q1 2021 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.70) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.06) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.53) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.96) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.66) EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Viracta Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an outperform rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Viracta Therapeutics from $12.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th.

Viracta Therapeutics stock opened at $9.67 on Monday. Viracta Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $3.92 and a 1 year high of $24.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.78.

Viracta Therapeutics Company Profile

Viracta Therapeutics, Inc, a precision oncology company, engages in developing drugs for the treatment of virus-associated malignancies. It is developing nanatinostat, an oral combination therapy in combination with the antiviral agent valganciclovir that is in Phase II clinical trial for Epstein-Barr virus-positive lymphoma.

