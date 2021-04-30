Visa (NYSE:V) Given New $280.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Visa (NYSE:V) had its target price upped by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $270.00 to $280.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the credit-card processor’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 18.21% from the stock’s previous close.

V has been the topic of several other reports. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $256.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research report on Sunday, April 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $258.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Visa has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.37.

Shares of V opened at $236.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $462.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96. Visa has a 1 year low of $171.72 and a 1 year high of $237.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $220.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $209.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. Visa had a net margin of 49.74% and a return on equity of 37.22%. The business’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Visa will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

In other news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $2,350,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 11,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,350,530. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 31,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.00, for a total value of $7,080,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 282,606 shares in the company, valued at $63,021,138. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 124,843 shares of company stock valued at $27,721,078 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sitrin Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Visa by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Sitrin Capital Management LLC now owns 34,216 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $7,245,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Compass Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Visa by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Compass Capital Management Inc. now owns 219,019 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $46,373,000 after acquiring an additional 5,720 shares in the last quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Visa by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,445 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,423,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Finally, AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC raised its stake in shares of Visa by 58.7% in the 1st quarter. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC now owns 24,911 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,274,000 after acquiring an additional 9,211 shares in the last quarter. 80.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

