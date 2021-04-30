Visa (NYSE:V) Price Target Increased to $265.00 by Analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares

Visa (NYSE:V) had its price target upped by equities researchers at Susquehanna Bancshares from $250.00 to $265.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “positive” rating on the credit-card processor’s stock. Susquehanna Bancshares’ price target points to a potential upside of 11.88% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $233.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Susquehanna raised their target price on Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Visa from $258.00 to $279.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Visa from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.37.

Shares of V opened at $236.86 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91. Visa has a 52 week low of $171.72 and a 52 week high of $237.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $462.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.54, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $220.32 and a 200-day moving average of $209.95.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.12. Visa had a return on equity of 37.22% and a net margin of 49.74%. The business had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Visa will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 31,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $7,302,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 282,606 shares in the company, valued at $64,999,380. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.55, for a total transaction of $1,912,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,112 shares in the company, valued at $34,669,455.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 124,843 shares of company stock valued at $27,721,078 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of V. Sitrin Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Visa by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Sitrin Capital Management LLC now owns 34,216 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $7,245,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Compass Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Visa by 2.7% in the first quarter. Compass Capital Management Inc. now owns 219,019 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $46,373,000 after purchasing an additional 5,720 shares during the last quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Visa by 5.4% during the first quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,445 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,423,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the period. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC purchased a new stake in Visa in the first quarter worth $225,000. Finally, AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC raised its stake in shares of Visa by 58.7% in the first quarter. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC now owns 24,911 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,274,000 after buying an additional 9,211 shares during the period. 80.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

