Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC Has $2.83 Million Stock Position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New (NYSEARCA:PAPR)

Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New (NYSEARCA:PAPR) by 45.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 102,791 shares of the company’s stock after selling 86,540 shares during the quarter. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New accounts for approximately 1.6% of Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New were worth $2,832,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PAPR. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New during the fourth quarter worth $59,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 26,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after buying an additional 2,646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New in the 4th quarter valued at $82,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PAPR remained flat at $$28.08 during midday trading on Friday. 11,597 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 115,168. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.34. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New has a one year low of $24.76 and a one year high of $28.13.

