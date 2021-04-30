Vista Wealth Management Group LLC Acquires 94 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Vista Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 14.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 738 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MA. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC grew its holdings in Mastercard by 240.0% during the 1st quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 85 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. 73.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Mastercard from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Mastercard from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Bank of America upgraded Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Truist boosted their price objective on Mastercard from $415.00 to $450.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Macquarie boosted their price objective on Mastercard from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Mastercard has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $372.39.

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 171,594 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.73, for a total value of $56,236,501.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 108,382,229 shares in the company, valued at $35,520,107,910.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Michael Fraccaro sold 2,748 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.24, for a total value of $1,000,931.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,283,259.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 498,282 shares of company stock valued at $168,049,528. Insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MA traded down $7.92 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $381.03. The company had a trading volume of 115,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,174,347. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $263.01 and a twelve month high of $401.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The stock has a market cap of $378.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $374.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $345.47.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.19. Mastercard had a return on equity of 114.80% and a net margin of 43.13%. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.65%.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

