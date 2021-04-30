Vista Wealth Management Group LLC Buys Shares of 23,833 Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Vista Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 23,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $555,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NWK Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 133.3% in the 4th quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 442.5% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares during the period. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 10.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 1,285,123 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.59, for a total transaction of $40,597,035.57. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,711,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,610,044.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.97, for a total transaction of $299,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,259,249 shares in the company, valued at $56,413,447.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,505,964 shares of company stock worth $139,741,356.

Shares of Palantir Technologies stock traded down $0.21 on Friday, reaching $23.16. The company had a trading volume of 458,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,789,281. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.51. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.90 and a 52-week high of $45.00.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $322.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.40 million. Equities analysts expect that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup cut shares of Palantir Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Palantir Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.89.

About Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

