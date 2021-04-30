Vista Wealth Management Group LLC Has $431,000 Position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Vista Wealth Management Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 10.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,971 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 442 shares during the quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. NWK Group Inc. grew its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 50.5% during the fourth quarter. NWK Group Inc. now owns 301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, First Financialcorp IN boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 162.4% in the 4th quarter. First Financialcorp IN now owns 391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IJR stock traded down $0.92 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $111.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 97,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,165,269. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.59. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.70 and a fifty-two week high of $115.20.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

