Vista Wealth Management Group LLC Sells 554 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Vista Wealth Management Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,799 shares of the company’s stock after selling 554 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF makes up about 0.8% of Vista Wealth Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,791,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHG. Total Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,748,000. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,552,000. Mariner LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,885,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,160,000 after purchasing an additional 388,984 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 146.2% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 433,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,671,000 after purchasing an additional 257,597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treybourne Wealth Planners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,580,000.

Shares of SCHG traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $140.37. 825 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 465,117. The business has a 50-day moving average of $133.87 and a 200 day moving average of $127.91. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $88.14 and a one year high of $142.00.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

