Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund (NYSE:IGD) Short Interest Down 50.2% in April

Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund (NYSE:IGD) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,500 shares, a decline of 50.2% from the March 31st total of 51,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 319,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of NYSE IGD traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.88. 433,100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 338,915. Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund has a 1 year low of $4.57 and a 1 year high of $5.93. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.34.
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.16%.
Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund Company Profile
Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC and NNIP Advisors B.V. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
