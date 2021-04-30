Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund (NYSE:IGD) Short Interest Down 50.2% in April

Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund (NYSE:IGD) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,500 shares, a decline of 50.2% from the March 31st total of 51,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 319,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of NYSE IGD traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.88. 433,100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 338,915. Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund has a 1 year low of $4.57 and a 1 year high of $5.93. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.34.

Get Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.16%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Claybrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund by 80.0% during the 1st quarter. Claybrook Capital LLC now owns 63,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 28,000 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 173,323 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $988,000 after buying an additional 7,832 shares during the period. Integrated Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,564 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 4,231 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,515,466 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $8,638,000 after purchasing an additional 33,800 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 162,306 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $925,000 after purchasing an additional 26,646 shares during the period.

Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund Company Profile

Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC and NNIP Advisors B.V. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Recommended Story: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.