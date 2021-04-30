VP (LON:VP) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $856.17

Vp plc (LON:VP)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 856.17 ($11.19) and traded as high as GBX 892 ($11.65). VP shares last traded at GBX 892 ($11.65), with a volume of 305 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of £358.18 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 856.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 748.67.

In other VP news, insider Allison Bainbridge sold 64,672 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 800 ($10.45), for a total value of £517,376 ($675,955.06). Also, insider Neil A. Stothard sold 120,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 800 ($10.45), for a total value of £960,000 ($1,254,246.15).

Vp plc provides equipment rental and associated services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Hire Station, Torrent Trackside, Groundforce, TPA, UK Forks, Airpac Bukom, and TR Group businesses. The Hire Station business engages in the rental of small tools; and climate, lifting, safety, survey, and press fitting equipment to the industry and construction markets, as well as homeowners.

