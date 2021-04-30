VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The construction company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. VSE had a return on equity of 10.35% and a net margin of 0.17%.

Shares of VSEC opened at $44.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $560.99 million, a PE ratio of 442.04 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.72. VSE has a 1-year low of $17.43 and a 1-year high of $45.01.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 27th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. VSE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.75%.

VSEC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on VSE from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of VSE in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.25.

VSE Company Profile

VSE Corporation operates as a diversified products and services aftermarket company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Aviation, Fleet, and Federal and Defense. The Aviation segment provides international parts supply and distribution, supply chain solutions, and component and engine accessory maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) services.

