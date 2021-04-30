vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “vTv Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company which is engaged in the discovery and development of orally administered small molecule drug candidates to fill unmet medical needs. Its drug candidate for the treatment of Alzheimers disease includes azeliragon TTP488, which is in Phase III clinical trials; type II diabetes drug candidates include Glucokinase Activator TTP399 and GLP-1r Agonist TTP273 which completed Phase I clinical trials; products for the prevention of muscle weakness and treatment of inflammatory disorders include HPP593, HPP737 and HPP971 which is in Phase1 clinical trials. The Company’s drug discovery platform consists of TTP Translational Technology. vTv Therapeutics Inc. is headquartered in High Point, North Carolina. “

Get vTv Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of VTVT opened at $2.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $212.95 million, a PE ratio of -6.00 and a beta of -2.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.28. vTv Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.44 and a 1 year high of $4.75.

vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $6.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.30 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that vTv Therapeutics will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. XTX Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of vTv Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of vTv Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of vTv Therapeutics by 227.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,388 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 18,334 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of vTv Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of vTv Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. Institutional investors own 5.07% of the company’s stock.

About vTv Therapeutics

vTv Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and sells orally administered small molecule drug candidates to fill unmet medical needs. The company is developing TTP399, an orally administered, small molecule, liver-selective glucokinase activator for the treatment of type 1 diabetes; and HPP737, an orally administered non-CNS penetrant PDE4 inhibitor that addresses inflammatory diseases.

Recommended Story: What is Put Option Volume?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on vTv Therapeutics (VTVT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for vTv Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for vTv Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.