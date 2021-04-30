Warp Finance Trading 12.8% Lower This Week (WARP)

Warp Finance (CURRENCY:WARP) traded down 3.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 30th. During the last week, Warp Finance has traded 12.8% lower against the dollar. One Warp Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $600.81 or 0.01038779 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Warp Finance has a market capitalization of $2.81 million and $80,122.00 worth of Warp Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000322 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded up 82.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.64 or 0.00016662 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 22.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00002647 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.31 or 0.00017821 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000607 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000017 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Warp Finance Profile

Warp Finance (WARP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Warp Finance’s total supply is 150,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,674 coins. Warp Finance’s official Twitter account is @warpfinance . The Reddit community for Warp Finance is https://reddit.com/r/warpfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “WarpCoin is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency that aims to create a network of systems and services exclusively for WARP users. “

Buying and Selling Warp Finance

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Warp Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Warp Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Warp Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

