Waste Connections, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.26 (TSE:WCN)

Waste Connections, Inc. (TSE:WCN) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 28th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.258 per share on Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $1.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 11th.

Shares of Waste Connections stock traded up C$1.66 during trading on Friday, hitting C$147.03. The stock had a trading volume of 58,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 345,254. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.95, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Waste Connections has a 12 month low of C$117.25 and a 12 month high of C$148.84. The stock has a market cap of C$38.59 billion and a PE ratio of 150.78. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$137.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$133.05.

Waste Connections (TSE:WCN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported C$0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.80 by C$0.09. The firm had revenue of C$1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.75 billion. Analysts expect that Waste Connections will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WCN shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$113.00 price target on shares of Waste Connections in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. ATB Capital cut their target price on Waste Connections from C$145.00 to C$140.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th.

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through five segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Corporate. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

