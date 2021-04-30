Waterloo Brewing Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BIBLF) Short Interest Up 200.0% in April

Waterloo Brewing Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BIBLF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the March 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS BIBLF opened at $5.44 on Friday. Waterloo Brewing has a twelve month low of $1.50 and a twelve month high of $5.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.26.

Get Waterloo Brewing alerts:

Separately, Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on Waterloo Brewing in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Waterloo Brewing Ltd. engages in the production, distribution, and sale of alcohol-based products. The company produces, sells, markets, and distributes bottled, canned, and draft premium beer under the Waterloo brand name; and value beer under the Laker and Red Cap brands. It also produces, sells, and markets vodka-based coolers and ciders under the Seagram trademark; beer under the LandShark brand name; and coolers under the Margaritaville trademark.

Recommended Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Waterloo Brewing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waterloo Brewing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.