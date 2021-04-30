Wayfair (NYSE:W) Price Target Raised to $340.00 at Loop Capital

Wayfair (NYSE:W) had its target price increased by Loop Capital from $290.00 to $340.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

W has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded Wayfair from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $270.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. DA Davidson increased their price target on Wayfair from $325.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Wedbush raised their target price on Wayfair from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Wayfair from $370.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Gordon Haskett downgraded Wayfair from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $300.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Wayfair has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $296.35.

Shares of W opened at $306.80 on Monday. Wayfair has a 52 week low of $119.70 and a 52 week high of $369.00. The company has a market capitalization of $31.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.95, a PEG ratio of 98.63 and a beta of 3.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $324.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $284.09.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.88. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.77 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($2.80) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Wayfair will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Steve Oblak sold 810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.22, for a total transaction of $260,998.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 142,452 shares in the company, valued at $45,900,883.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Thomas Netzer sold 743 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.17, for a total value of $210,395.31. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 17,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,045,523.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,581 shares of company stock valued at $7,180,687. Company insiders own 30.86% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Adirondack Trust Co. purchased a new position in Wayfair in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Wayfair in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Wayfair during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Wayfair by 12,400.0% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avion Wealth purchased a new stake in Wayfair during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.27% of the company’s stock.

About Wayfair

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. It provides approximately twenty-two million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers online selections of furniture, dÃ©cor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.

