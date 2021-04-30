WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.15 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) will report $1.15 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for WD-40’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.22 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.08. WD-40 posted earnings per share of $1.06 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 8.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, July 8th.

On average, analysts expect that WD-40 will report full year earnings of $5.36 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.25 to $5.47. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $5.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.50 to $5.76. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover WD-40.

Get WD-40 alerts:

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $111.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.30 million. WD-40 had a return on equity of 33.97% and a net margin of 12.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered WD-40 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on WD-40 from $353.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 15th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of WD-40 by 89.4% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 125 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in shares of WD-40 during the 1st quarter worth approximately $367,000. CWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of WD-40 by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 4,094 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,254,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in WD-40 by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 30,943 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $7,989,000 after buying an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in WD-40 by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 2,575 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $789,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:WDFC traded up $1.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $248.74. 88,668 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 112,972. The stock has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.53 and a beta of -0.05. WD-40 has a fifty-two week low of $165.91 and a fifty-two week high of $333.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $285.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $277.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th. This is a positive change from WD-40’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. WD-40’s payout ratio is presently 65.45%.

About WD-40

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers multi-purpose maintenance products, including aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name for various consumer uses and industrial applications; and specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand, as well as various products under the WD-40 Bike brand name.

See Also: How does a reverse stock split work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on WD-40 (WDFC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for WD-40 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WD-40 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.