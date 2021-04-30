Wedbush Raises Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) Price Target to $122.00

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) had its price objective upped by Wedbush from $110.00 to $122.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Wedbush’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 17.64% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $83.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $81.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. TheStreet lowered Texas Roadhouse from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $83.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.83.

TXRH opened at $103.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.89. Texas Roadhouse has a 1-year low of $41.68 and a 1-year high of $104.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 132.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.00.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The restaurant operator reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $637.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $678.05 million. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 2.19% and a return on equity of 5.97%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Texas Roadhouse will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Wayne Kent Taylor sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.40, for a total transaction of $6,888,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,036,295 shares in the company, valued at $298,771,428. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO S. Chris Jacobsen sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $212,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 19,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,697,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 109,071 shares of company stock valued at $10,386,397 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 6.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ziegler Capital Management LLC grew its position in Texas Roadhouse by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 5,625 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Texas Roadhouse during the first quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 29.7% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,580 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 37.8% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 405 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 0.9% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 30,615 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,072,000 after buying an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

About Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises Texas Roadhouse and Bubba's 33 restaurants. As of December 29, 2020, it operated 537 domestic restaurants and 97 franchise restaurants.

