Wedbush Securities Inc. Acquires 31,157 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 50.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,370 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 31,157 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $5,912,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of INTC. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,141,057,000. Baupost Group LLC MA acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter valued at about $906,005,000. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its position in Intel by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 32,574,166 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,622,845,000 after buying an additional 7,151,405 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of Intel by 100,766.8% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 5,195,650 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $258,847,000 after acquiring an additional 5,190,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in Intel by 161.7% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,957,652 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $483,288,000 after purchasing an additional 4,916,921 shares during the last quarter. 63.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

INTC traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $58.34. 369,313 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,427,785. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $43.61 and a 1 year high of $68.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $235.58 billion, a PE ratio of 11.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $63.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.43.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The chip maker reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $18.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.97 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 28.10%. The company’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.45 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.3475 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.54%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on INTC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $59.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, April 23rd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Intel from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Loop Capital increased their price target on Intel from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Intel from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Intel and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.59.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

