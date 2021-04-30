Wedbush Securities Inc. Acquires 80,917 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 59.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 217,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 80,917 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $8,429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Diversified LLC bought a new position in Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Bank of America during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 90.9% during the fourth quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 1,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BAC traded down $0.50 during trading on Friday, reaching $40.61. The stock had a trading volume of 653,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,396,840. Bank of America Co. has a fifty-two week low of $20.10 and a fifty-two week high of $41.13. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $38.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.11. The stock has a market cap of $350.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.35, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $22.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.67 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 19.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 24.49%.

Bank of America declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, January 19th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.90 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have commented on BAC shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Bank of America from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Bank of America from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Bank of America from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Bank of America from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Bank of America has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.32.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

See Also: Moving Average (MA)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.