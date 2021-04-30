Wedbush Securities Inc. Grows Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 14.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 111,031 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,438 shares during the quarter. AbbVie makes up 0.7% of Wedbush Securities Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $12,016,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ABBV. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new stake in AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at about $227,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 260.8% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. 67.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ABBV shares. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a $135.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of AbbVie from $120.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.65.

AbbVie stock traded up $0.15 on Friday, hitting $111.04. 158,684 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,189,504. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38. The firm has a market cap of $195.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.35. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.11 and a 1 year high of $113.41.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $13.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.84 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 439.24% and a net margin of 18.16%. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was up 50.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.42 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.68%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 58.17%.

In other news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 19,514 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.59, for a total transaction of $2,119,025.26. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,119,025.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 170,113 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total value of $18,475,972.93. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 450,981 shares in the company, valued at $48,981,046.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 198,067 shares of company stock valued at $21,511,667 over the last quarter. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

