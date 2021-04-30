Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Facebook (FB)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Facebook (NASDAQ: FB) recently:

4/29/2021 – Facebook had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $360.00 to $415.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

4/29/2021 – Facebook had its price target raised by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc. from $375.00 to $425.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.

4/29/2021 – Facebook had its price target raised by analysts at Susquehanna from $375.00 to $425.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

4/29/2021 – Facebook had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $350.00 to $410.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/29/2021 – Facebook had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $360.00 to $414.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/29/2021 – Facebook had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $345.00 to $375.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/29/2021 – Facebook had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $360.00 to $390.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/29/2021 – Facebook had its price target raised by analysts at Evercore ISI from $370.00 to $400.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/29/2021 – Facebook had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $350.00 to $375.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/29/2021 – Facebook had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $375.00 to $420.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/29/2021 – Facebook had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $340.00 to $355.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/29/2021 – Facebook had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $285.00 to $335.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/29/2021 – Facebook had its price target raised by analysts at JMP Securities from $355.00 to $395.00. They now have a “market outperform” rating on the stock.

4/29/2021 – Facebook had its price target raised by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $325.00 to $400.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/29/2021 – Facebook had its price target raised by analysts at MKM Partners from $340.00 to $380.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/29/2021 – Facebook had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $350.00 to $380.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

4/29/2021 – Facebook had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a $380.00 price target on the stock.

4/29/2021 – Facebook was given a new $400.00 price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/29/2021 – Facebook had its price target raised by analysts at Monness Crespi & Hardt from $375.00 to $460.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/29/2021 – Facebook had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $385.00 to $425.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/29/2021 – Facebook had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a $385.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $360.00.

4/29/2021 – Facebook had its price target raised by analysts at Truist from $350.00 to $400.00.

4/29/2021 – Facebook had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $320.00 to $340.00.

4/29/2021 – Facebook had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $350.00 to $400.00.

4/27/2021 – Facebook had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $340.00 to $350.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/26/2021 – Facebook had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $330.00 to $371.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/23/2021 – Facebook had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $335.00 to $375.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/22/2021 – Facebook had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $350.00 to $360.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/21/2021 – Facebook had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc from $350.00 to $360.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/20/2021 – Facebook had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a $340.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $375.00.

4/15/2021 – Facebook had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc from $350.00 to $360.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/14/2021 – Facebook was downgraded by analysts at Wedbush from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $340.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $375.00.

4/13/2021 – Facebook had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Evercore ISI. They now have a $370.00 price target on the stock.

4/6/2021 – Facebook had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Evercore ISI. They now have a $370.00 price target on the stock.

3/31/2021 – Facebook is now covered by analysts at Wolfe Research. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/29/2021 – Facebook had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $355.00 to $385.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/23/2021 – Facebook was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $308.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Facebook is benefiting from steady user growth across all regions, particularly Asia Pacific. Increased engagement for its products like Instagram, WhatsApp and Messenger is a major growth driver. Strong advertising revenues were driven by a strong holiday shopping season for retail that benefited from the ongoing shift to online commerce. Facebook expects year-over-year growth rates in total revenues to remain stable or modestly accelerate on a sequential basis in the first and second quarters of 2021. However, the company expects changes made by Apple in its iOS 14 platform to limit the latter’s ability to track user-activity trend. The company also believes that Apple has become its biggest competitor. Moreover, increasing regulatory headwinds in the EU and other countries is a concern. Shares have underperformed the industry year to date.”

Shares of NASDAQ FB traded down $4.43 on Friday, reaching $325.08. 26,256,668 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,599,881. Facebook, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $198.76 and a fifty-two week high of $331.81. The company has a 50 day moving average of $296.12 and a 200 day moving average of $276.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $925.72 billion, a PE ratio of 37.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The business had revenue of $26.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.71 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 68,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.68, for a total transaction of $20,922,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 429 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.25, for a total value of $114,650.25. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,079.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,700,911 shares of company stock valued at $485,400,623. 14.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in Facebook during the fourth quarter valued at about $8,021,574,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Facebook by 44.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,382,192 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $8,299,199,000 after purchasing an additional 9,362,408 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its position in shares of Facebook by 1,791.4% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,405,858 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $18,849,000 after purchasing an additional 7,014,302 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its position in shares of Facebook by 357.0% in the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 4,219,334 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,152,553,000 after purchasing an additional 3,296,086 shares during the period. Finally, D1 Capital Partners L.P. raised its stake in shares of Facebook by 64.4% during the 4th quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 3,642,789 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $995,064,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427,000 shares in the last quarter. 64.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

