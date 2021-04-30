Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Yamana Gold (YRI)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Yamana Gold (TSE: YRI) in the last few weeks:

4/29/2021 – Yamana Gold had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a C$6.00 price target on the stock.

4/29/2021 – Yamana Gold had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James to C$8.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

4/23/2021 – Yamana Gold had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial to C$7.25. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

4/23/2021 – Yamana Gold had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$7.00 to C$7.25. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

4/20/2021 – Yamana Gold had its price target lowered by analysts at Eight Capital from C$12.00 to C$11.25. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.

Yamana Gold stock traded down C$0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$5.63. 1,984,489 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,823,811. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$5.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$6.53. Yamana Gold Inc. has a 12 month low of C$5.06 and a 12 month high of C$9.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.43, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market cap of C$5.44 billion and a PE ratio of 21.57.

Get Yamana Gold Inc alerts:

Yamana Gold (TSE:YRI) (NYSE:AUY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported C$0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$601.91 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Yamana Gold Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.026 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. Yamana Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.81%.

In related news, Senior Officer Richard Campbell sold 5,986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.74, for a total transaction of C$34,359.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 114,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$657,327.58. Also, Senior Officer Sofia Tsakos sold 7,021 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.96, for a total value of C$41,845.16. Following the sale, the insider now owns 207,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,237,743. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 130,943 shares of company stock worth $735,585.

Yamana Gold Inc operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina producer. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in July 2003.

See Also: How a Back-End Load Mutual Fund Works

Receive News & Ratings for Yamana Gold Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yamana Gold Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.