Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) Earns “Neutral” Rating from BTIG Research

Posted by on Apr 30th, 2021

BTIG Research reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) in a research report released on Monday, Benzinga reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on WRI. Scotiabank reiterated a sector perform rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Weingarten Realty Investors in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Weingarten Realty Investors in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an outperform rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on shares of Weingarten Realty Investors from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $25.38.

WRI stock opened at $32.48 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.25 and a 200-day moving average of $23.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Weingarten Realty Investors has a 12 month low of $13.90 and a 12 month high of $32.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.27.

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.19). Weingarten Realty Investors had a net margin of 54.62% and a return on equity of 13.20%. The firm had revenue of $118.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. Weingarten Realty Investors’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Weingarten Realty Investors will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. Weingarten Realty Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.14%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,862,014 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $343,730,000 after acquiring an additional 3,159,144 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,100,804 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $283,894,000 after buying an additional 149,599 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,748,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,886,000 after buying an additional 31,667 shares during the period. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 1,671,321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,218,000 after buying an additional 100,092 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors in the fourth quarter worth $35,259,000. 81.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Weingarten Realty Investors Company Profile

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE: WRI) is a shopping center owner, manager and developer. At September 30, 2020, the Company owned or operated under long-term leases, either directly or through its interest in real estate joint ventures or partnerships, a total of 162 properties which are located in 15 states spanning the country from coast to coast.

Analyst Recommendations for Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI)

