Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Stake Raised by Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 75.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 830 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $75,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 67.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:WFC opened at $46.24 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $40.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $191.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12-month low of $20.76 and a 12-month high of $46.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.36. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 3.18%. The company had revenue of $18.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is presently 9.13%.

A number of research firms recently commented on WFC. TheStreet lowered shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Wells Fargo & Company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.39.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets and proudly serves one in three U.S. households and more than 10% of all middle market companies in the U.S. We provide a diversified set of banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

