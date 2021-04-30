Wells Fargo & Company Raises Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) Price Target to $52.00

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) had its price objective lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $52.00 in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Portland General Electric from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Portland General Electric from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Portland General Electric from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp raised Portland General Electric from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $44.67.

Shares of POR stock traded up $0.11 on Monday, hitting $50.37. The company had a trading volume of 1,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 665,222. Portland General Electric has a twelve month low of $31.96 and a twelve month high of $51.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $48.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.46.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $609.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $533.47 million. Portland General Electric had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 9.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Portland General Electric will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.20%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,415,616 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $317,164,000 after purchasing an additional 702,858 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Portland General Electric during the 4th quarter valued at about $24,490,000. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in Portland General Electric by 108.6% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 809,732 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,632,000 after acquiring an additional 421,621 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 38.1% during the 4th quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,228,158 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $52,528,000 after acquiring an additional 338,776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coann Capital LLC bought a new stake in Portland General Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,626,000. Institutional investors own 90.99% of the company’s stock.

Portland General Electric Company Profile

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. The company operates six thermal plants; seven hydroelectric plants; and three wind farms. As of December 31, 2020, it owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,269 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 414 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 568 miles of 115 kilovolt line.

