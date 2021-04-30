Welltower Inc. to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.76 Per Share, Capital One Financial Forecasts (NYSE:WELL)

Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) – Equities researchers at Capital One Financial upped their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for Welltower in a report issued on Tuesday, April 27th. Capital One Financial analyst D. Bernstein now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.76 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.75. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Welltower’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.84 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.16 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.89 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.45 EPS.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.58). The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Welltower had a net margin of 26.20% and a return on equity of 8.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Welltower from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Welltower from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Welltower from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Welltower from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Welltower from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.64.

Shares of NYSE:WELL opened at $76.08 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Welltower has a 12-month low of $36.08 and a 12-month high of $77.54. The business has a 50 day moving average of $73.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.78. The company has a market capitalization of $31.76 billion, a PE ratio of 24.00, a PEG ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.87.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Welltower by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,455,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,808,106,000 after buying an additional 1,030,817 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Welltower by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,996,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $904,452,000 after acquiring an additional 2,023,355 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Welltower by 48.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,839,861 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $829,712,000 after acquiring an additional 4,177,256 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments grew its holdings in shares of Welltower by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 6,595,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $426,213,000 after purchasing an additional 175,000 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Welltower by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,369,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $411,620,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267,058 shares during the last quarter. 89.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.65%.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

