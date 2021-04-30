Welltower (NYSE:WELL) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Posted by on Apr 30th, 2021

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.58), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Welltower had a net margin of 26.20% and a return on equity of 8.64%. Welltower’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share. Welltower updated its Q2 2021 guidance to 0.720-0.770 EPS and its Q2 guidance to $0.72 to $0.77 EPS.

Shares of WELL stock opened at $76.08 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.32. Welltower has a twelve month low of $36.08 and a twelve month high of $77.54. The company has a market capitalization of $31.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.00, a PEG ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.87.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be paid a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. Welltower’s payout ratio is 58.65%.

WELL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on Welltower from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Welltower from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Welltower from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Bank of America upgraded Welltower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $73.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Welltower in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.64.

About Welltower

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

Featured Story: What defines an oversold asset?

Earnings History for Welltower (NYSE:WELL)

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit