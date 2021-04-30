Welltower (NYSE:WELL) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.58), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Welltower had a net margin of 26.20% and a return on equity of 8.64%. Welltower’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share. Welltower updated its Q2 2021 guidance to 0.720-0.770 EPS and its Q2 guidance to $0.72 to $0.77 EPS.

Shares of WELL stock opened at $76.08 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.32. Welltower has a twelve month low of $36.08 and a twelve month high of $77.54. The company has a market capitalization of $31.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.00, a PEG ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.87.

Get Welltower alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be paid a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. Welltower’s payout ratio is 58.65%.

WELL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on Welltower from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Welltower from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Welltower from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Bank of America upgraded Welltower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $73.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Welltower in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.64.

About Welltower

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

Featured Story: What defines an oversold asset?

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.