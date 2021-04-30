Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) Price Target Raised to $60.00 at Morgan Stanley

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) had its price objective lifted by Morgan Stanley from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on WERN. Vertical Research initiated coverage on Werner Enterprises in a report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a buy rating for the company. UBS Group reissued a neutral rating and issued a $50.00 price objective (up from $47.00) on shares of Werner Enterprises in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised Werner Enterprises from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on Werner Enterprises from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Bank of America raised Werner Enterprises from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $44.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $47.89.

Shares of NASDAQ WERN traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $46.25. 12,404 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 606,718. Werner Enterprises has a 52-week low of $35.15 and a 52-week high of $48.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of 21.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.73. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $46.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.66.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $616.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $610.80 million. Werner Enterprises had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 6.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Werner Enterprises will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 19th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. This is an increase from Werner Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 16th. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is 16.74%.

In other Werner Enterprises news, VP Jim S. Schelble sold 6,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.28, for a total value of $288,880.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 56,784 shares in the company, valued at $2,684,747.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 36.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,875,625 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $308,881,000 after acquiring an additional 205,797 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,888,594 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $74,071,000 after acquiring an additional 267,771 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,093,516 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $42,888,000 after acquiring an additional 227,485 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Werner Enterprises during the 4th quarter valued at $33,871,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 609,087 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $23,889,000 after acquiring an additional 17,450 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.20% of the company’s stock.

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

