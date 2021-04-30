Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. Boosts Stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 8.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,339 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,670 shares during the period. Paychex makes up 2.4% of Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $4,738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Paychex by 857.1% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 268 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Paychex in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Paychex in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in Paychex during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Paychex during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PAYX traded down $1.67 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $97.68. The stock had a trading volume of 47,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,891,931. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.20 billion, a PE ratio of 33.54, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Paychex, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.00 and a 12 month high of $101.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $97.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.96.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 5th. The business services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.04. Paychex had a return on equity of 37.99% and a net margin of 26.66%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Paychex news, VP John B. Gibson sold 82,488 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.79, for a total transaction of $7,406,597.52. Also, Director Joseph M. Velli sold 3,753 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.93, for a total value of $363,778.29. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 52,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,100,359.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 171,535 shares of company stock valued at $15,696,512. 11.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on PAYX shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of Paychex from $93.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Argus increased their target price on Paychex from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Paychex from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Paychex from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Paychex from $93.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.00.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

