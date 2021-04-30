Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 14.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 15,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,600 shares during the period. Capital One Financial comprises 1.0% of Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $1,947,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Capital One Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 89.60% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 39,909 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.80, for a total transaction of $4,980,643.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 88,676 shares in the company, valued at $11,066,764.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 31,903 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.02, for a total value of $4,307,543.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 95,812 shares in the company, valued at $12,936,536.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 117,339 shares of company stock valued at $15,176,648 in the last three months. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on COF. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Capital One Financial from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Capital One Financial from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Odeon Capital Group upgraded Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $154.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Capital One Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.64.

NYSE COF traded up $0.59 during trading on Friday, hitting $149.82. 80,912 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,260,421. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $131.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.97. Capital One Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $51.91 and a 12-month high of $149.67. The firm has a market cap of $68.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.62, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $7.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.17 by $2.86. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 3.05% and a net margin of 4.08%. The firm had revenue of $7.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($3.02) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a positive change from Capital One Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 16th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.23%.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

