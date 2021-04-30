Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.99 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) will report earnings of $0.99 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Western Digital’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.71 and the highest is $1.39. Western Digital posted earnings of $1.23 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 19.5%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Western Digital will report full-year earnings of $2.99 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.70 to $3.46. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $7.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.92 to $10.04. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Western Digital.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The data storage provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.54. Western Digital had a negative net margin of 1.49% and a positive return on equity of 6.72%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on WDC shares. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Western Digital from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of Western Digital from $100.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Western Digital from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Western Digital from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Western Digital presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.40.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of Western Digital by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 9,320,566 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $516,266,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040,328 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in Western Digital by 37.6% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 5,855,730 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $324,349,000 after buying an additional 1,601,590 shares during the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP raised its holdings in Western Digital by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 4,351,976 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $241,056,000 after buying an additional 141,389 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Western Digital by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,168,631 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $175,375,000 after buying an additional 72,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Western Digital during the fourth quarter worth $175,461,000. Institutional investors own 78.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WDC traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $71.81. The stock had a trading volume of 367,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,812,534. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.03. Western Digital has a one year low of $33.53 and a one year high of $74.66. The firm has a market cap of $21.98 billion, a PE ratio of -86.87 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

About Western Digital

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and flash products.

