Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.54 EPS

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The data storage provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.54, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Western Digital had a negative net margin of 1.49% and a positive return on equity of 6.72%. Western Digital updated its Q4 2021 guidance to 1.300-1.600 EPS and its Q4 guidance to $1.30-1.60 EPS.

WDC traded down $1.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $70.00. 555,132 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,812,534. The stock has a market cap of $21.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -83.63 and a beta of 1.49. Western Digital has a twelve month low of $33.53 and a twelve month high of $74.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $69.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.05.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on WDC. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Western Digital from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Western Digital from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.80.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and flash products.

