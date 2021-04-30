Western Forest Products (OTCMKTS:WFSTF) PT Raised to $2.50

Western Forest Products (OTCMKTS:WFSTF) had its price objective raised by research analysts at Scotiabank from $2.25 to $2.50 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 44.51% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. CIBC raised their price objective on Western Forest Products from $1.90 to $2.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Western Forest Products from $1.75 to $2.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Raymond James raised their price objective on Western Forest Products from $1.50 to $1.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Western Forest Products from $1.50 to $2.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.15.

Get Western Forest Products alerts:

Shares of Western Forest Products stock opened at $1.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.53 and a 200 day moving average of $1.09. Western Forest Products has a 12 month low of $0.50 and a 12 month high of $1.86.

Western Forest Products Inc operates as an integrated softwood forest products company. It is involved in the timber harvesting, sawmilling logs into specialty lumber, value-added lumber remanufacturing, and lumber purchasing and wholesaling. The company offers various products for outdoor living space, such as structures, decking, landscaping, and fencing; home components, including appearance and structural timbers, Japanese housing, and framing, as well as siding, paneling, trim, and soffits; and furniture, moldings, and decorative purpose, as well as doors, windows, and stair components.

Further Reading: Stock Selection – What is cash flow?



Receive News & Ratings for Western Forest Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Forest Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.