Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.70.

Several research firms have commented on WES. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Western Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Western Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Western Midstream Partners in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They issued a “sector perform” rating for the company.

Get Western Midstream Partners alerts:

WES traded down $0.71 on Friday, hitting $19.62. 65,553 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,756,952. The firm has a market cap of $8.10 billion, a PE ratio of 21.41 and a beta of 3.77. Western Midstream Partners has a twelve month low of $6.32 and a twelve month high of $20.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57.

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The pipeline company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $647.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $655.07 million. Western Midstream Partners had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 32.94%. Western Midstream Partners’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Western Midstream Partners will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.315 per share. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. Western Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is 77.99%.

In related news, major shareholder Petroleum Corp /De/ Occidental sold 11,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total transaction of $198,375,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of WES. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 146.0% in the 1st quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 9,717,934 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $180,656,000 after acquiring an additional 5,767,582 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 54.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,335,178 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $87,553,000 after acquiring an additional 2,223,210 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $21,589,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 62.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,321,585 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,085,000 after acquiring an additional 891,972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY lifted its position in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 99.2% in the 4th quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 1,610,207 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $22,253,000 after acquiring an additional 801,966 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.87% of the company’s stock.

Western Midstream Partners Company Profile

Western Midstream Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, acquire, own, develop, and operate midstream assets primarily in the United States. It is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, and transporting of natural gas; gathering, stabilizing, and transporting of condensate, natural gas liquids, and crude oil; and gathering and disposing of produced water.

Featured Article: Bar Chart

Receive News & Ratings for Western Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.