Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. (NYSE:WHG) Plans $0.10 Quarterly Dividend

Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. (NYSE:WHG) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 28th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the asset manager on Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd.

Westwood Holdings Group has decreased its dividend by 83.1% over the last three years.

Shares of WHG stock traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $18.05. The company had a trading volume of 192 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,705. Westwood Holdings Group has a one year low of $9.42 and a one year high of $25.59. The firm has a market cap of $152.18 million, a PE ratio of 78.57 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.20.

Westwood Holdings Group (NYSE:WHG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The asset manager reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $17.11 million for the quarter. Westwood Holdings Group had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 2.85%.

Westwood Holdings Group Company Profile

Westwood Holdings Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manages investment assets and provides services for its clients. The company operates in two segments, Advisory and Trust. The Advisory segment provides investment advisory services to corporate retirement plans, public retirement plans, endowments, foundations, individuals, and the Westwood Funds; and investment sub-advisory services to mutual funds, pooled investment vehicles, and its Trust segment.

