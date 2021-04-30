Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Holdings Boosted by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 847,176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,843 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $30,161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Weyerhaeuser by 38.4% in the fourth quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,569,212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $220,266,000 after buying an additional 1,821,796 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 56.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 515,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,283,000 after acquiring an additional 186,386 shares during the last quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the 1st quarter worth about $4,915,000. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. lifted its position in Weyerhaeuser by 257.9% in the 4th quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 53,496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,793,000 after purchasing an additional 38,547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Weyerhaeuser during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WY opened at $39.64 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.69 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Weyerhaeuser has a 52-week low of $16.05 and a 52-week high of $40.56.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.01). Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 3.59% and a net margin of 4.67%. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is presently 174.36%.

In related news, CFO Russell S. Hagen sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.10, for a total transaction of $770,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WY. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $29.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Raymond James raised Weyerhaeuser from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.38.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

