Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM) Price Target Lowered to C$58.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM) had its target price trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$70.00 to C$58.00 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a na rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on WPM. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Friday, March 12th. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$82.00 to C$78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Eight Capital lowered their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$90.00 to C$85.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. CSFB dropped their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$62.00 to C$52.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals to C$71.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$69.50.

Wheaton Precious Metals stock opened at C$51.55 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.48, a current ratio of 6.48 and a quick ratio of 6.37. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 12 month low of C$44.09 and a 12 month high of C$76.69. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$50.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$53.42. The company has a market cap of C$23.20 billion and a PE ratio of 36.64.

Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported C$0.43 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.43. The business had revenue of C$373.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$394.28 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Wheaton Precious Metals will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 13th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th were paid a dividend of $0.166 per share. This is a boost from Wheaton Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 25th. Wheaton Precious Metals’s payout ratio is currently 29.85%.

In related news, Senior Officer Curzio Domenico Bernardi sold 4,015 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$46.98, for a total transaction of C$188,641.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$277,206.78. Also, Director John Brough sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$47.80, for a total value of C$215,094.60. Insiders sold a total of 134,015 shares of company stock valued at $6,586,592 in the last quarter.

Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has agreements for 24 operating mining assets and 7 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

