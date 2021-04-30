Whittier Trust Co. Has $3.48 Million Position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 3.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 46,860 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,367 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $3,481,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSN. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in Tyson Foods by 7.0% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 14,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares during the period. Montecito Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Tyson Foods during the 1st quarter worth approximately $208,000. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tyson Foods during the 1st quarter worth approximately $471,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Tyson Foods by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the period. Finally, Parsec Financial Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 41.9% during the 1st quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 75,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,623,000 after purchasing an additional 22,355 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Stephens boosted their price objective on Tyson Foods from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.00.

In related news, insider Shane Miller sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $385,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $995,918. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Jason Nichol sold 1,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total value of $82,436.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,437 shares in the company, valued at $254,338. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE TSN opened at $77.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.19, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $76.53 and its 200 day moving average is $67.50. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.28 and a 52 week high of $79.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.86.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $10.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.08 billion. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 13.79%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.66 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.445 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.56%.

Tyson Foods Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products , such as hides and meats.

