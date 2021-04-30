Whittier Trust Co. Increases Stock Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 12.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,253 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $2,841,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,552 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Tesla by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 3,824 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,698,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the period. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 1,098 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $775,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 1.2% during the first quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp now owns 1,164 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $777,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WP Advisors LLC lifted its position in Tesla by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. 41.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $700.00 price target (down from $775.00) on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, March 29th. BNP Paribas downgraded Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $385.00 to $340.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Tesla to $820.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Tesla presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $421.93.

Shares of Tesla stock opened at $677.00 on Friday. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $136.61 and a twelve month high of $900.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $686.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $654.25. The firm has a market cap of $649.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,359.44, a PEG ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $10.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.89 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 1.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $807.89, for a total value of $3,231,560.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,764,053.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,844 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $595.08, for a total transaction of $1,097,327.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 143,653 shares of company stock worth $108,541,374 in the last 90 days. 23.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

