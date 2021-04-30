Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Grows Stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 11.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,890 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $1,887,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PLD. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Prologis by 512.2% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Prologis during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Prologis during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC purchased a new position in Prologis during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new position in Prologis during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PLD stock opened at $116.27 on Friday. Prologis, Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.12 and a 52-week high of $116.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $107.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.66.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.08. Prologis had a return on equity of 4.67% and a net margin of 38.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $992.53 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. Prologis’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.13%.

PLD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on Prologis in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI upgraded Prologis from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $121.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. BTIG Research raised their price target on Prologis from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, TheStreet lowered Prologis from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.17.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

