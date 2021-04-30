Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Has $832,000 Stock Position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lowered its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,069 shares of the company’s stock after selling 411 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $832,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. GWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 13.2% in the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 78,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,097,000 after acquiring an additional 9,117 shares in the last quarter. First Ascent Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 19.8% during the first quarter. First Ascent Asset Management LLC now owns 46,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,849,000 after purchasing an additional 7,734 shares during the period. Coastal Capital Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 27.3% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. Finally, Arvest Bank Trust Division grew its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 228.1% during the first quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division now owns 752,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,729,000 after buying an additional 523,362 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA GEM opened at $40.78 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $39.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.30. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $27.10 and a fifty-two week high of $42.31.

