Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Purchases 4,136 Shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) by 12.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,181 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 4,136 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Synovus Financial were worth $1,655,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SNV. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Synovus Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Synovus Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in Synovus Financial by 392.3% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,477 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Synovus Financial by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,716 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Synovus Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $66,000. Institutional investors own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SNV stock opened at $47.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $7.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.66. The company’s 50-day moving average is $46.70 and its 200 day moving average is $37.38. Synovus Financial Corp. has a one year low of $14.65 and a one year high of $50.51.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The bank reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $485.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $483.00 million. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 8.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 18th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 17th. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.85%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SNV. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Synovus Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Truist upped their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $45.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.41.

About Synovus Financial

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

