Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Sells 386 Shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lessened its holdings in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,401 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 386 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $2,195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dohj LLC boosted its stake in Veeva Systems by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 929 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Veeva Systems by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 1,711 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Corp boosted its stake in Veeva Systems by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 1,040 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management boosted its stake in Veeva Systems by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 4,711 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,283,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC boosted its stake in Veeva Systems by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 948 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 77.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

Shares of VEEV opened at $282.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $42.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.78, a PEG ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 0.84. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 1-year low of $182.79 and a 1-year high of $325.54. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $265.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $278.43.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $396.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $380.20 million. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 24.88% and a return on equity of 15.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Veeva Systems news, SVP Frederic Lequient sold 313 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.66, for a total transaction of $80,334.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $144,242.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 100 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.37, for a total transaction of $25,537.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,022,077.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,545 shares of company stock worth $2,836,392. 14.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

VEEV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $325.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. UBS Group raised shares of Veeva Systems from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $245.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $332.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $320.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $299.04.

About Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, commercial data warehouse, allocation and alignment applications, master data management application, and data and services; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

See Also: Gap Up Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV).

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.