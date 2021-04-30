Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Trims Stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. reduced its position in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 6.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,079 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,505 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $1,481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in Carrier Global by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 190,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,171,000 after acquiring an additional 11,901 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Carrier Global during the first quarter valued at about $1,060,000. City Holding Co. boosted its position in Carrier Global by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 36,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after buying an additional 7,575 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC boosted its position in Carrier Global by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 84,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,178,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. Finally, North American Management Corp boosted its position in Carrier Global by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. North American Management Corp now owns 394,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,877,000 after buying an additional 18,190 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

CARR has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Carrier Global from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.87.

Shares of CARR stock opened at $44.15 on Friday. Carrier Global Co. has a 12-month low of $15.43 and a 12-month high of $45.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $42.02 and its 200 day moving average is $38.67.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.11. Carrier Global had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 24.00%. The business had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Carrier Global Co. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%.

Carrier Global Company Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

Featured Article: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CARR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR).

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.